Amazon Prime Air Crash Shuts Down Miami Airport

An Amazon Prime Air cargo flight crashed while landing at Miami International Airport on Sunday, closing all runways. The incident involved a Boeing 767-300 from Puerto Rico operated by 21 Air for Amazon. Multiple injuries were reported. Authorities, including the FAA, are investigating the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 02:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 02:43 IST
Amazon Prime Air Crash Shuts Down Miami Airport
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An Amazon Prime Air cargo jet overran a runway and crashed during its landing at Miami International Airport on Sunday. The incident forced the closure of all airport runways and taxiways, airport officials confirmed.

Prime Air Flight 7598 was disabled around 2 p.m. EDT as it attempted to land on a diagonal runway. Cargo airline 21 Air, operating for Amazon, was flying the Boeing 767-300 from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Neither Amazon nor 21 Air immediately offered comments.

Photographs showed the aircraft with its nose on the ground and tail raised, with scorch marks visible on the right side. The Federal Aviation Administration announced plans to investigate. Amazon is working with local authorities to determine the cause, prioritizing safety and well-being.

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