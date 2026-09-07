AfD Triumphs in Saxony-Anhalt: A Historical Shift in German Politics

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) has made history with a remarkable win in the Saxony-Anhalt state elections, according to initial exit polls. Garnering 44% of the vote, the far-right party has reached an unprecedented position of potential power at the state level in post-World War II Germany.

This electoral success signifies widespread disenchantment with Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservative government amid an increasingly fragmented political environment. The AfD's agenda includes reducing immigration, re-establishing relations with Russia, and retreating from the euro.

Ulrich Siegmund, AfD's lead candidate, heralded the outcome as a beacon for political change. With jubilant celebrations in Magdeburg, the result underscores the AfD's growing influence, particularly in former East Germany states, while challenging Germany's mainstream political dynamics.