Volcanic Ash Crisis: Anak Krakatau Disrupts Indonesian Travel

Volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau has led to the closure of eight Indonesian airports, affecting 170,000 individuals. Authorities have enforced this measure as a safety precaution due to ash blankets over Jakarta and surrounding regions. The phenomenon can be attributed to the volcano's recent eruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 06:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 06:40 IST
Volcanic Ash Crisis: Anak Krakatau Disrupts Indonesian Travel

Volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau, situated between Java and Sumatra, has forced the shutdown of eight airports in Indonesia, including those serving Jakarta. This precautionary step follows extensive ash dispersion since the volcano's recent eruption on Friday, impacting over 170,000 people.

Transport Minister Dudy Purwagandhi stated that the airports, including those in Jakarta's neighboring provinces of Lampung and West Java, will remain closed until at least Monday morning. Authorities are unable to determine when conditions will normalize due to the unpredictable nature of the weather and volcanic activity.

With ash reaching altitudes of 20,000 to 50,000 feet, the Indonesian government has urged the public to wear masks outdoors. Remote learning has been implemented in affected regions to safeguard public health as the nation grapples with frequent seismic activities, characteristic of the Pacific 'Ring of Fire.'

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