Tragedy Strikes Jiangxi: Mudslide Devastates Town

A devastating mudslide caused by torrential rains has claimed the lives of at least 12 people in Gaoping, Jiangxi province, China. One person remains missing as rescue efforts continue. The heavy rains were attributed to Typhoon Saudel, which saturated the area's mountain soil, causing the destructive slide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 18:20 IST
Tragedy Strikes Jiangxi: Mudslide Devastates Town
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Twelve fatalities were reported following a destructive mudslide that swept through the town of Gaoping in Jiangxi province, China. The incident occurred early Saturday morning, linked to severe rains brought by Typhoon Saudel.

According to Xinhua, the slide was a result of mountain soil being heavily saturated by the torrential downpours accompanying the typhoon.

Despite extensive rescue efforts, one person remains missing amidst the chaos triggered by this third landfall of the typhoon in China, revealing the catastrophic potential of natural disasters.

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