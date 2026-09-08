Tragedy Strikes Jiangxi: Mudslide Devastates Town

Twelve fatalities were reported following a destructive mudslide that swept through the town of Gaoping in Jiangxi province, China. The incident occurred early Saturday morning, linked to severe rains brought by Typhoon Saudel.

According to Xinhua, the slide was a result of mountain soil being heavily saturated by the torrential downpours accompanying the typhoon.

Despite extensive rescue efforts, one person remains missing amidst the chaos triggered by this third landfall of the typhoon in China, revealing the catastrophic potential of natural disasters.