Impending Strikes in French Energy Sector Over Wage and Benefit Cuts

French energy sector unions are gearing up for a strike come Tuesday, responding to a July mandate from France’s Court of Auditors, which recommended capping wage growth and curbing employee perks like affordable gas and power. Sources from the unions confirmed this to Reuters, and reported strike notices have been filed at state-owned nuclear operator EDF, as well as gas terminal operators Fluxys and Elengy.

The strike is centered on the loss of discounted gas and electricity rates for workers and retirees, a benefit unions claim is crucial to compensation. The Court's estimates suggest these benefits cost EDF over €700 million in lost 2024 revenue. The strike threatens to disrupt gas deliveries as Europe stockpiles for winter and could lead to power outages amid high wholesale electricity prices.

Efforts by the government to alleviate the dispute include contemplating an allowance based on energy consumption, rather than a flat discount rate, though they are bound by the Court's directives. Further strike actions are considered after the Tuesday event, with a government spokesperson affirming ongoing negotiations. EDF’s spokesperson confirmed the expected strike action, while Fluxys and Elengy have yet to assess the potential impact.