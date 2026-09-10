Brazil's Bold Fuel Cutback Amid Crude Surge

Brazil has introduced new fuel-relief measures, increasing diesel subsidies and reducing taxes on gasoline and ethanol to counter high oil prices nearing $100 a barrel. This move, worth 40 billion reais, aims to maintain fuel price stability amid geopolitical tensions, ahead of the October election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 04:28 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 04:28 IST
Brazil's Bold Fuel Cutback Amid Crude Surge
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Brazil has rolled out a new set of fuel relief actions, increasing subsidies for diesel and cutting taxes on gasoline and ethanol. These measures come as Brent crude prices hover around $100 per barrel amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, according to a government statement.

The government stated that the current conditions necessitating fuel-price regulation persist. Since the onset of the Iran conflict, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has worked to mitigate the impact of elevated oil prices before the upcoming October election.

The proposed measures will result in a fiscal outlay of about 40 billion reais through September. This includes a month-long reduction of federal PIS/PASEP and Cofins taxes on gasoline and ethanol, alongside new subsidies on diesel, aimed at smoothing consumer costs.

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