Russian drones targeted the strategic border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova, leading to two fatalities, underscoring Russia's aim to disrupt economic routes, according to local officials.

Tragic casualties also resulted from drone strikes on various Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Sumy, with significant disruptions to daily activities and commercial operations, as reported by local authorities.

The situation further escalates as Ukraine retaliates, hitting Russian energy targets. Moldovan President Maia Sandu criticized internal opposition for downplaying these threats, urging national protection measures against further aggression.