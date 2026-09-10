Historic Tennis Milestone: First All-Black Men's Semi-final in U.S. Open History
Coco Gauff applauds the unprecedented success of Black American players Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe at the U.S. Open, who are set to face off in a historic men's semi-final. This marks the first time Black American men meet at this stage in the Open Era, symbolizing significant progress in tennis diversity.
Coco Gauff celebrated the remarkable achievements of Black American athletes at the U.S. Open, spotlighting Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe's historic semi-final face-off in the men's category.
Ranked eighth and eleventh respectively, Shelton and Tiafoe will be the first Black American men to contest a Grand Slam semi-final in the Open Era. Friday's match marks a pivotal moment in a sport traditionally dominated by white players, a fact emphasized by Gauff, who expressed disbelief and excitement over witnessing such progress.
Shelton and Tiafoe previously made history playing at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the 2023 quarter-finals, and their continuous success signifies a positive shift in inclusivity in tennis. Gauff, inspired by Tiafoe's perseverance, praised his uplifting presence on the circuit and his commendable respect for fellow competitors, adding a heartfelt personal note to the historic occasion.