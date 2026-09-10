Historic Tennis Milestone: First All-Black Men's Semi-final in U.S. Open History

Coco Gauff celebrated the remarkable achievements of Black American athletes at the U.S. Open, spotlighting Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe's historic semi-final face-off in the men's category.

Ranked eighth and eleventh respectively, Shelton and Tiafoe will be the first Black American men to contest a Grand Slam semi-final in the Open Era. Friday's match marks a pivotal moment in a sport traditionally dominated by white players, a fact emphasized by Gauff, who expressed disbelief and excitement over witnessing such progress.

Shelton and Tiafoe previously made history playing at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the 2023 quarter-finals, and their continuous success signifies a positive shift in inclusivity in tennis. Gauff, inspired by Tiafoe's perseverance, praised his uplifting presence on the circuit and his commendable respect for fellow competitors, adding a heartfelt personal note to the historic occasion.