Chad Battles Food Crisis with Import Duty Exemptions and Export Bans

In a bid to counter potential food shortages, Chad is lifting import duties on select grains and banning exports of specific agricultural products. Intense heatwaves and drought conditions have significantly affected the country's harvests.

According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, dry spells between July and mid-August raised concerns about crop development. In response, Finance Minister Tahir Hamid Nguilin announced exemptions from import duties for key grains like wheat, corn, millet, and rice. A separate decree from Commerce Minister Mathieu Guibolo Fanga has also banned exports of vital crops such as millet, corn, and rice.

The crisis extends to farmers like Mahamat Moussa Ali, who reported losing entire crops due to the drought. The government, facing criticism for its lack of early warning, is taking measures to help grow off-season crops in irrigated areas to prevent famine. Meanwhile, nomadic herders are facing difficulties as water sources dry up, prompting some to relocate despite security risks.