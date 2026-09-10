Chad Battles Food Crisis with Import Duty Exemptions and Export Bans

Chad is eliminating import duties on certain grains and banning exports of other agricultural products to alleviate looming food shortages due to heat and drought. The government aims to support farmers and avert famine. Local farmers face severe losses without government forewarning of extreme weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 18:51 IST
Chad Battles Food Crisis with Import Duty Exemptions and Export Bans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to counter potential food shortages, Chad is lifting import duties on select grains and banning exports of specific agricultural products. Intense heatwaves and drought conditions have significantly affected the country's harvests.

According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, dry spells between July and mid-August raised concerns about crop development. In response, Finance Minister Tahir Hamid Nguilin announced exemptions from import duties for key grains like wheat, corn, millet, and rice. A separate decree from Commerce Minister Mathieu Guibolo Fanga has also banned exports of vital crops such as millet, corn, and rice.

The crisis extends to farmers like Mahamat Moussa Ali, who reported losing entire crops due to the drought. The government, facing criticism for its lack of early warning, is taking measures to help grow off-season crops in irrigated areas to prevent famine. Meanwhile, nomadic herders are facing difficulties as water sources dry up, prompting some to relocate despite security risks.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Food Security: How Agriculture Investment Can Create Jobs and Improve Global Nutrition

Why Costa Rica’s 36-Month Data Governance Roadmap Matters for the Future of Public Healthcare

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026