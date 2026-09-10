Apple's iPhone Price Surge in India: A Luxury Leap

Apple has increased iPhone prices in India by up to 41% following the launch of new models, marking significant hikes in any market this year. Despite India being a major assembler, import duties and taxes elevate costs. The move positions iPhones as luxury items for Indian consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 18:17 IST
Apple's iPhone Price Surge in India: A Luxury Leap
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Apple has significantly raised the prices of its iPhone lineup in India by as much as 41% soon after unveiling its latest models, defying the traditional path of discounting older versions.

The price hikes, mirrored by 10% to 21% increases in the U.S., come after Apple's 'Surprise and Shine' event where CEO John Ternus introduced the company's first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo. The increase is attributed to surging memory and storage chip costs amid fierce competition driven by AI demand for data centers.

India, a rapidly growing market and an assembly hub for Apple, faces iPhone prices further elevated by import tariffs and taxes, despite local manufacturing. The pricing has sparked a social media backlash, classifying iPhones more as luxury items due to their higher cost compared to the U.S.

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