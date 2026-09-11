Italy's Strategic Shift: Boosting Domestic Oil and Gas Production

Italy is taking steps to increase domestic oil and gas production to reduce dependence on imports. The government plans to streamline drilling licenses and appoint special commissioners to expedite permits, aiming for greater energy security amidst global supply disruptions and high energy costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 14:09 IST
Italy's Strategic Shift: Boosting Domestic Oil and Gas Production
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Italy is implementing measures to enhance domestic oil and gas production, aiming to cut red tape for drilling licenses and reduce its reliance on imported fossil fuels. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni highlighted the importance of utilizing local resources over reliance on overseas energy.

To expedite the process, the government will appoint special commissioners in cases where local authorities fail to act within the required timeframe, according to a statement issued by the cabinet. Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin emphasized the urgency of accelerating projects crucial for Italy's energy security.

The current geopolitical climate, including disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, has underscored the need for Italy to become more self-sufficient. With natural gas being a major component of Italy's electricity production, the government has also introduced temporary tax reliefs to mitigate high fuel prices.

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