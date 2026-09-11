Shanghai Executive Faces Death Sentence Over Corruption Scandal
Zhou Jun, the former president of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited, received a death sentence with a two-year reprieve for corruption, as announced by a Shanghai court. The sentence could be reduced to life imprisonment if he remains crime-free during the reprieve period.
In a landmark corruption case, Zhou Jun, the former president of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited, has been sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve by a Shanghai court.
This controversial decision reflects China's intensified efforts to clamp down on corruption within corporate ranks and government affiliations.
Zhou Jun's fate hinges on his conduct over the next two years; any further criminal activity could see his sentence enforced as originally ruled.