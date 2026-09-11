Dollar Steadies Amid Middle East Tensions and Bond Market Stress

The U.S. dollar maintained its strength on Friday, hovering near its weekly high due to rising oil prices and bond yields prompted by Middle Eastern conflict. Earlier, U.S. producer prices showed an August rise with rebounding energy costs, reinforcing bets on potential interest rate hikes.

Brent crude oil marked a significant 10% weekly surge, its most considerable since July, spurred by strategic developments in the Middle East. However, by Friday, energy prices saw a 2% drop, with Brent lowering to $105 per barrel after peaking at $110 on Thursday.

As markets awaited crucial U.S. CPI data, which could influence the Federal Reserve's decisions, global bond markets experienced heightened sell-offs. This movement intensified the speculation around international rate hikes, also impacting currencies like the yen and euro amidst economic recalibrations.