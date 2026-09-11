Venezuela's Refinery Resurgence: PDVSA's Cardon Catalytic Cracker Back in Action

Venezuela's state-run energy company, PDVSA, has restarted the fluid catalytic cracker at its Cardon refinery. This complements the Amuay refinery's output, both part of the Paraguana Refining Center. The refineries had faced disruptions due to power outages earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 19:11 IST
Venezuela's Refinery Resurgence: PDVSA's Cardon Catalytic Cracker Back in Action
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The state-run energy enterprise of Venezuela, PDVSA, has successfully recommenced operations of the fluid catalytic cracker at its Cardon refinery, according to reports from three sources. This move enhances the production capacity alongside its neighboring Amuay refinery, whose catalytic cracker remains operational.

The two refineries comprise the Paraguana Refining Center, a crucial site for Venezuela's energy productions, which had experienced significant interruptions earlier this year due to power outages, causing concerns over energy supply stability.

This development signifies a positive step towards stabilizing and boosting Venezuela's refining capabilities, ensuring continuous energy outputs, and meeting both domestic and international fuel demands.

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