EPA's Climate Standards Repeal: A Step Back for Carbon Regulation

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is likely to repeal carbon pollution standards for coal and gas power plants. This climate policy rollback may occur during the G20 energy ministers' meeting in Houston, as reported by Bloomberg, although Reuters has yet to confirm the report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 05:05 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 05:05 IST
EPA's Climate Standards Repeal: A Step Back for Carbon Regulation
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The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is reportedly preparing to repeal carbon pollution standards specific to coal and gas-fired power plants, according to a Bloomberg News report.

This anticipated policy rollback is expected to be announced during the G20 energy ministers' meeting in Houston, Texas, as soon as Monday.

Reuters has been unable to independently verify the Bloomberg report at this time.

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