Mount Etna's Fiery Fury Disrupts Italian Air Travel

Flights at Italy's Catania airport faced another setback as operations were halted on Monday due to volcanic ash from Mount Etna, the Sicilian hub's operator confirmed. The suspension, affecting all arrivals, is slated to last until 4 p.m. local time, according to SAC in a social media announcement.

Mount Etna, renowned as Europe's tallest and most active volcano, frequently causes disruptions at Catania. However, this summer's ash emissions have been exceptionally severe, impacting thousands of travelers during the peak holiday season.