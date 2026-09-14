Mount Etna's Fiery Fury Disrupts Italian Air Travel
Flights at Italy's Catania airport were disrupted again due to volcanic ash emitted from Mount Etna. This suspension affects all arrivals until 4 p.m. local time. The increased volcanic activity, occurring at Europe's highest and most active volcano, has been particularly intense this summer, impacting many travelers.
Flights at Italy's Catania airport faced another setback as operations were halted on Monday due to volcanic ash from Mount Etna, the Sicilian hub's operator confirmed. The suspension, affecting all arrivals, is slated to last until 4 p.m. local time, according to SAC in a social media announcement.
Mount Etna, renowned as Europe's tallest and most active volcano, frequently causes disruptions at Catania. However, this summer's ash emissions have been exceptionally severe, impacting thousands of travelers during the peak holiday season.