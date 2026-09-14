Fabio Menta Takes Helm at Delhi Toofans Ahead of Promising PVL Season

Delhi Toofans have appointed Fabio Menta, an internationally seasoned coach, as head coach. His appointment comes as the team gears up for PVL's fifth season starting November 30. Menta brings over 20 years of experience and aims to bolster the team's performance as Indian volleyball gains global recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 14:28 IST
Fabio Menta Takes Helm at Delhi Toofans Ahead of Promising PVL Season
Delhi Toofans logo (Photo: Delhi Toofans). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Toofans have announced the appointment of Fabio Menta, a coach with substantial international experience, as their head coach. This strategic decision marks a pivotal phase for the team as they prepare for the upcoming fifth season of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL), set to commence on November 30. The announcement follows the conclusion of Season 5's player auction, reflecting a determined effort by the franchise to reinforce their competitive edge.

The PVL's new season holds significant promise, particularly after its recognition by the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) as India's premier professional volleyball league. Menta's appointment is expected to boost the prospects of Indian players competing alongside international talent. With over two decades in professional volleyball, Menta's extensive experience spans professional clubs, national teams, and international programs across Europe, Asia, and Oceania, making him a valuable asset to the team.

Menta, a FIVB Level II coach associated with the International Olympic Committee, FIVB, and Oceania Volleyball, brings accolades including a national championship in the Bahamas and a bronze in Italy's cup competition. His recent successes in the Philippine Pro League further testify to his capability. As Delhi Toofans, who reached the final in their debut season, continue to build on past successes, Menta aims to instill a winning mentality, focusing on technical and tactical discipline. The franchise is keen on fostering an environment conducive to player development and strengthening their competitive stature as Indian volleyball enters a new era of professionalism.

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