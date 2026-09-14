Researchers from leading U.S. AI developer Anthropic have highlighted the dangers that unchecked AI could pose to humanity, drawing significant interest from China.

With both nations spearheading AI advancements, tensions over regulatory practices and potential risks have intensified. China's response includes robust security measures to counter potential threats.

China's government has been proactive, instituting comprehensive AI safety frameworks and emphasizing human control to prevent autonomous models from causing disruptive scenarios.