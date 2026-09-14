Global AI Arms Race: China and U.S. Battle Over Control

Amid increasing global concern, China is responding to warnings from U.S. AI firm Anthropic about the risks of powerful AI models. Policymakers are preparing for the possibility of such technologies escaping human control. As AI development accelerates, China's regulatory bodies are emphasizing the importance of maintaining human oversight to prevent future crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 14:24 IST
Global AI Arms Race: China and U.S. Battle Over Control
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Researchers from leading U.S. AI developer Anthropic have highlighted the dangers that unchecked AI could pose to humanity, drawing significant interest from China.

With both nations spearheading AI advancements, tensions over regulatory practices and potential risks have intensified. China's response includes robust security measures to counter potential threats.

China's government has been proactive, instituting comprehensive AI safety frameworks and emphasizing human control to prevent autonomous models from causing disruptive scenarios.

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