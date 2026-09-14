King Charles Steers the AI Debate: A Royal Summit on Ethics and Innovation

King Charles is set to host a gathering of executives from leading artificial intelligence firms, including Nvidia, Google DeepMind, OpenAI, and Anthropic, along with the UK's AI minister. The meeting aims to discuss whether a shared set of ethical principles is necessary to guide this rapidly advancing technology.

The debate over AI's potential threats surged after two researchers from Anthropic warned that unchecked AI progress might lead to humanity's extinction. Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, stressed the need for companies to decelerate AI developments.

Nonetheless, aligning global perspectives remains challenging, as evidenced by U.S. resistance to slowing AI progress. Britain, however, pursues a moderate regulatory stance, reflecting its status as the European leader in AI funding.