Global Financial Markets Impacted by AI Concerns and Oil Price Surge

Global financial markets experienced significant turbulence on Monday, as a decline in artificial intelligence-linked shares and escalating oil prices unnerved investors. This has been driven by expected interest-rate hikes in the United States and Japan this week.

Shares tied to AI suffered an additional blow after industry leaders from OpenAI and Anthropic urged a slowdown in development, citing potential risks to humanity. Meanwhile, oil prices witnessed a sharp climb due to geopolitical tensions, further straining markets.

With possible central bank hikes looming, and a hotter-than-anticipated U.S. consumer inflation report adding to concerns, the global economy braces for an uncertain path ahead, impacting global stock valuations and currency stability.