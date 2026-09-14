Sudan's Starving Crisis: Aid Cuts Deepen War's Wounds
Sudan is encountering a severe hunger crisis exacerbated by regional conflict and dwindling aid. The World Food Programme's funding has halved, reducing its capacity to aid millions. As war devastates the economy, humanitarian groups struggle with funding cuts, while millions face food scarcity. Immediate intervention is critical to prevent a humanitarian collapse.
The World Food Programme's funding for Sudan, facing the planet's largest hunger emergency, has shrunk by nearly 50% this year, according to acting head Carl Skau. The shortfall comes amidst escalating war-driven hunger and skyrocketing regional crisis prices, which have slashed aid budgets.
From Darfur, Skau highlighted that humanitarian accessibility, historically the chief challenge, has now shifted to funding. Close to $300 million is needed to sustain current operations; last year brought in $645 million, but this year's aid is just $206 million thus far.
In Sudan's North Darfur and El Obeid, limited WFP resources confine aid to half-rations, leaving many vulnerable, while the city of al-Fashir, still reeling from devastating conflict, awaits substantial recovery. Aid groups, hindered by global funding cutbacks, need urgent donations to avoid humanitarian failure in Sudan.