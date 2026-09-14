Sudan's Starving Crisis: Aid Cuts Deepen War's Wounds

The World Food Programme's funding for Sudan, facing the planet's largest hunger emergency, has shrunk by nearly 50% this year, according to acting head Carl Skau. The shortfall comes amidst escalating war-driven hunger and skyrocketing regional crisis prices, which have slashed aid budgets.

From Darfur, Skau highlighted that humanitarian accessibility, historically the chief challenge, has now shifted to funding. Close to $300 million is needed to sustain current operations; last year brought in $645 million, but this year's aid is just $206 million thus far.

In Sudan's North Darfur and El Obeid, limited WFP resources confine aid to half-rations, leaving many vulnerable, while the city of al-Fashir, still reeling from devastating conflict, awaits substantial recovery. Aid groups, hindered by global funding cutbacks, need urgent donations to avoid humanitarian failure in Sudan.