President Donald Trump asserted on Monday that the United States already possesses adequate regulatory frameworks to manage and prosecute artificial intelligence (AI) companies. This comment seems to downplay the concerns raised by industry leaders over the previous weekend regarding the potential misuse of AI technologies.

"The only control or 'guardrails' that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades!" Trump stated on Truth Social. He argued that these existing regulatory powers include significant criminal and regulatory authority over AI firms, and suggested that skepticism towards AI only benefits China.

Trump further claimed that there is a "SICK conspiracy" targeting AI and data centers, implying that China is the only nation to gain from casting doubt on AI development. He stressed that U.S. regulatory power is already formidable and effective.