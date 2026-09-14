Ashwin Shines Despite Dublin Guardians' ETPL Struggles

Despite the Dublin Guardians' challenging ETPL journey, captain Ravichandran Ashwin shines with outstanding bowling performance, maintaining a top economy rate and minimizing boundaries, showcasing his enduring skill at 39.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 19:49 IST
Ashwin Shines Despite Dublin Guardians' ETPL Struggles
Ravichandran Ashwin in action. (Photo: @dublinguardians Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

In a challenging European T20 Premier League (ETPL) season, Dublin Guardians have struggled, managing only a single win against seven defeats. Despite this, Indian spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin has emerged as one of the tournament's standout players, demonstrating the crucial role of maintaining a formidable economy rate to exert pressure in the game.

Though Dublin Guardians languish at the bottom of the league table, the story of 39-year-old Ashwin's continued prowess after retiring from international cricket stands out. Ashwin has claimed five wickets in eight matches, which pales in comparison to Anrich Nortje's 19 wickets. However, Ashwin's economy rate of 5.37, leading among bowlers with over ten overs, highlights his remarkable contributions.

Ashwin excels by suppressing boundaries, holding the lowest boundary percentage in the league at 5.72 percent. He has not conceded a boundary in four of his last five games and has allowed just two sixes in the entire tournament. In powerplay overs, Ashwin matches the best boundary percentage, and in death overs, he leads with an outstanding 3.33 economy rate without yielding a boundary. Dublin's upcoming challenge is against the Amsterdam Flames in Dublin on Tuesday.

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