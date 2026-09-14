AI Stock Market Shaken as Experts Call for Slowdown

Wall Street's main indexes experienced a downturn on Monday, driven by a selloff in critical AI stocks. This followed top U.S. executives' warnings about safety risks and their call to slow down the development of AI models. Nvidia shares dropped 3.2%, reaching a near three-week low, while Amazon saw a 1% reduction.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei urged AI firms to decelerate the enhancement of model capabilities. Key figures like Elon Musk and OpenAI's Sam Altman expressed agreement with this sentiment. The declining stocks reflect a tempered enthusiasm as the intense race to improve AI models faces newfound caution.

Despite billions of dollars boosting AI-related stocks, the Dow and Nasdaq slid, while major chipmakers like Intel and AMD saw significant declines. The impact was felt across the technology index, marking a 0.5% fall and highlighting investor uncertainty over AI's trajectory, despite a broader market rally in sectors like healthcare.