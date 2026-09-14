Brazil's Electoral Showdown: Lula vs. Bolsonaro

Recent opinion polls in Brazil indicate a close race between President Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro. Both candidates are statistically tied ahead of an expected runoff election if neither secures more than 50% in the first round. Bolsonaro's market-friendly stance spurred recent asset rallies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 19:49 IST
Brazil's Electoral Showdown: Lula vs. Bolsonaro
Lula da Silva

Two newly released opinion polls indicate a neck-and-neck race between Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, who are statistically tied ahead of a potential runoff in next month's electoral showdown.

Lula holds a slight edge over Bolsonaro in the BTG Pactual/Nexus poll, while the Quaest poll commissioned by Globo shows Bolsonaro pulling numerically ahead for the first time. The senator's market-friendly image has spurred a rally in Brazilian assets, reflecting investor optimism.

The first voting round is set for October 4, and if no candidate receives over 50% of valid votes, Lula and Bolsonaro are expected to head to a decisive runoff on October 25.

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