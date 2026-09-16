After the Deluge: A Nation's Struggle to Account for the Missing

In Nepal, only 7% of the bodies recovered from a catastrophic flood have been identified. With 5,200 people still missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority has collected DNA samples but only identified 105 bodies, highlighting the immense challenge of accounting for the missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 17:15 IST
After the Deluge: A Nation's Struggle to Account for the Missing
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Nepal is grappling with the aftermath of a devastating flood, with authorities announcing that only about 7% of recovered bodies have been identified. This highlights the immense task of helping thousands of families discern the fate of missing loved ones weeks after a glacial collapse triggered deadly torrents.

The disaster has left approximately 5,200 individuals unaccounted for, including 636 foreigners. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, the catastrophe swept through mountain communities and hydropower sites, claiming at least 1,399 lives.

Despite DNA collection from 1,206 bodies and 1,889 family members, only 105 bodies have been identified. Rescuers deployed thermal drones and helicopters, encountering narrow airspace and mountainous terrain, to locate victims while providing ongoing updates to families and embassies.

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