After the Deluge: A Nation's Struggle to Account for the Missing

Nepal is grappling with the aftermath of a devastating flood, with authorities announcing that only about 7% of recovered bodies have been identified. This highlights the immense task of helping thousands of families discern the fate of missing loved ones weeks after a glacial collapse triggered deadly torrents.

The disaster has left approximately 5,200 individuals unaccounted for, including 636 foreigners. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, the catastrophe swept through mountain communities and hydropower sites, claiming at least 1,399 lives.

Despite DNA collection from 1,206 bodies and 1,889 family members, only 105 bodies have been identified. Rescuers deployed thermal drones and helicopters, encountering narrow airspace and mountainous terrain, to locate victims while providing ongoing updates to families and embassies.