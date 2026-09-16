USDA to Reopen New Mexico Port Amid Screwworm Concerns

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced plans to reopen a New Mexico livestock trade port next week. Closed due to New World screwworm, the port's reopening follows a phased plan initiated in Arizona. Rollins assures swift closures if new threats emerge, emphasizing readiness for future challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 21:07 IST
USDA to Reopen New Mexico Port Amid Screwworm Concerns
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The U.S. Department of Agriculture is poised to reopen a key New Mexico port for livestock trade next week, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins stated on Wednesday. This follows an extensive closure sparked by New World screwworm threats, with reopening efforts initially started in late August in Arizona.

During her address at the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture conference in Portland, Maine, Rollins detailed the phased reopening strategy. She highlighted the Department’s commitment to maintaining trade while ensuring rapid responses to emerging threats.

Currently, the USDA reports two active screwworm infestations in Texas. Rollins reaffirmed the Department's vigilance, emphasizing the readiness to impose immediate shutdowns if new threats surface, to protect livestock commerce and public safety.

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