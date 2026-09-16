British Prime Minister Andy Burnham addressed the nation on Wednesday, acknowledging the need for difficult decisions to maintain economic stability. UK inflation has surged to a five-month high, driven, in part, by the ongoing Iran conflict.

Burnham reassured reporters that, while the inflation rate reached 3.1% in August—a development he described as concerning—the broader economic picture still shows resilience.

Burnham reiterated his government's commitment to manage the economic challenges, suggesting that strategic measures would be implemented to keep the economy on track.