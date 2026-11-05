IAEA Programme Empowers 12 Women to Build Careers and Leadership in Nuclear Energy

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has provided 12 women nuclear professionals from 11 countries with an opportunity to explore the nuclear fuel cycle and strengthen their professional skills through its ninth Lise Meitner Programme (LMP). Organised in partnership with French nuclear technology company Orano, the two-week initiative combined visits to major nuclear facilities with technical discussions, leadership training and networking opportunities. The programme is designed to help women develop the knowledge, experience and professional connections needed to advance their careers in the nuclear industry.

Held from 5 to 16 October 2026, the programme introduced participants to different stages of nuclear fuel production, processing, recycling and radioactive waste management. The first week included visits to Orano facilities across France, followed by activities at IAEA Headquarters in Vienna, Austria, where participants attended the agency's first International Conference on Fuel Supply Chain for Sustainable Nuclear Power Development. The experience allowed participants to connect their existing technical expertise with broader industry developments and understand the challenges involved in maintaining reliable nuclear fuel supplies.

Named after Austrian-Swedish physicist Lise Meitner, who contributed to the discovery of nuclear fission, the programme supports the professional development of women working in nuclear-related fields. Through international visits hosted by IAEA Member States, participants gain practical exposure to nuclear technologies and learn from experienced industry professionals. The initiative also addresses the need for a skilled and diverse workforce as countries explore expanding nuclear energy production.

Women Professionals Explore France's Nuclear Fuel Facilities

The programme began with technical lectures and discussions led by specialists from Orano, EDF and France's radioactive waste management agency, Andra. Participants learned about uranium mining, fuel processing, spent fuel recycling, transportation and radioactive waste disposal, gaining a clearer understanding of how different activities contribute to nuclear electricity generation. Sessions also examined France's short- and long-term approaches to nuclear fuel recycling and waste management.

A major part of the visit took place at Orano's La Hague facility, where participants observed the processes used to recover uranium and plutonium from spent nuclear fuel for reuse in new fuel. The facility has processed more than 45,000 tonnes of spent nuclear fuel since 1976, serving France and other countries that use its recycling services. This visit offered participants a practical understanding of how spent fuel management supports resource recovery and the wider nuclear fuel cycle.

The group also visited the Valognes rail terminal, which supports the transportation of nuclear materials to and from La Hague, and the Orano TN Eagle Factory, which manufactures specialised containers used for nuclear material transportation and storage. At the Tricastin industrial site, participants explored the Philippe Coste uranium conversion plant and the Georges Besse 2 uranium enrichment plant. These facilities demonstrated the industrial processes involved in preparing uranium for use in nuclear power reactors.

International Conference Highlights Nuclear Fuel Supply Challenges

During the second week, participants travelled to IAEA Headquarters in Vienna to attend the first International Conference on Fuel Supply Chain for Sustainable Nuclear Power Development. The conference brought together nuclear industry representatives and experts to discuss fuel supply security, spent fuel recycling, industrial challenges and opportunities for building stronger nuclear fuel supply chains. Discussions also highlighted the importance of developing skilled professionals to support ambitions for expanding global nuclear power capacity.

The conference provided an opportunity for participants to understand how nuclear fuel supply decisions are influenced by technology, infrastructure, international cooperation and workforce availability. They also learned about the IAEA's role in supporting Member States through technical programmes related to nuclear fuel cycle activities. Engagement with international specialists helped participants explore career opportunities across different parts of the nuclear industry.

Leadership Training Opens New Career Opportunities

Professional development formed an important part of the programme, with dedicated sessions on leadership, management, communication and networking. Participants attended round-table discussions with IAEA and industry experts, exploring the skills needed to take on greater responsibilities in technical organisations and nuclear projects. These activities encouraged participants to consider career paths beyond their existing areas of specialisation.

Elena Jolovic, a Nuclear Engineering Trainee at Hatch Ltd. in Canada, described the experience as an opportunity to understand the broader nuclear industry and consider new possibilities for her career. Interactions with experts and visits to major facilities helped her recognise connections between different stages of the nuclear fuel cycle and the importance of continuous professional learning. Her experience reflected the programme's focus on building confidence, expanding technical knowledge and encouraging women to pursue professional growth.

Cécile Evans, Marketing Director for Back-End and New Nuclear at Orano, highlighted the importance of connecting participants with experts working across technical, operational, strategic and communication fields. She explained that the programme also allowed Orano to share its approach to developing future nuclear industry talent, particularly through opportunities that support women's career advancement. IAEA Technical Lead for Spent Fuel Management Amparo González Espartero emphasised the role of women professionals in developing secure, resilient and sustainable nuclear fuel supply chains.

Strengthening Women's Participation in the Nuclear Industry

Since its introduction by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in 2023, the Lise Meitner Programme has supported 127 women from 54 countries through international professional visits. Previous host countries include Argentina, Australia, Canada, France, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Russian Federation and the United States. These visits provide opportunities for women nuclear professionals to learn from established institutions, exchange experiences and establish international professional networks.

The programme complements the IAEA Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme, which provides scholarships for women pursuing master's degrees in nuclear-related subjects and facilitates limited internship opportunities. Both initiatives seek to address women's underrepresentation in the nuclear sector by expanding access to education, technical experience and professional development. Their combined efforts contribute to strengthening the workforce needed to support the future of nuclear science and technology.

Additional Lise Meitner Programme visits are planned or underway, including activities in China hosted by Harbin Engineering University and the China Atomic Energy Authority. Another visit to France involves the ITER Organization and the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission. Through these international partnerships, the IAEA continues to expand opportunities for women to gain practical nuclear industry experience and prepare for future leadership positions.