The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has launched an animated presentation that helps young people understand what the latest climate measurements reveal about the planet. The State of the Climate Youth Deck turns information about temperatures, oceans, sea levels and melting ice into accessible slides that people can explain and share. Designed for youth, by youth, the resource connects scientific evidence with questions about changes affecting communities and everyday life.

Fifty young meteorologists and hydrologists from around the world helped develop the presentation through their roles as WMO National Youth Focal Points. They reviewed the standard slides prepared for COP31 from the perspective of people encountering climate science for the first time. Working with report coordinators, they translated technical language into everyday explanations and suggested visual ways to communicate changes such as rising sea levels.

WMO Deputy Secretary-General Ko Barrett launched the deck at the Children and Youth Pavilion at COP31 on 13 November. She highlighted young people's role in bringing scientific evidence into decisions and described the resource as a way to make WMO science more accessible and useful. The collaboration also gives WMO opportunities to learn from young professionals about supporting their participation and improving climate communication.

Climate measurements become easier to understand and question

WMO's annual State of the Climate reports assess greenhouse gas concentrations, temperatures, ocean heat and acidification, sea level, glaciers and ice. Observations gathered worldwide show changes in the atmosphere, ocean and frozen parts of the planet, placing individual years within the longer climate record. The Youth Deck helps users assess claims about hot summers or cold winters by comparing annual conditions with sustained trends.

The presentation explains that 2026 began with cooling La Niña conditions before El Niño took over, placing these natural fluctuations alongside the longer warming trend. According to the material, 2023–2026 are the four warmest years on record, and the past 12 years have been the 12 warmest. Visual explanations help young people interpret these findings without needing a scientific background.

Other slides show global sea level reaching a record high in 2026 and ocean heat heading towards a tenth consecutive year of record warmth. Glaciers lost around 400 gigatons of ice in 2025, an amount presented as roughly five Olympic swimming pools of water every second. These comparisons give audiences memorable ways to describe changes that can otherwise feel distant or difficult to picture.

Regional stories connect global trends with people's lives

The deck examines how El Niño, heatwaves, droughts, floods and storms affect different regions, including European wildfires, a weak Indian monsoon and a Himalayan glacier collapse. Its coverage extends to pressure on health systems and crops, declining global water storage on land since 2014, and regional and monthly variations in solar, wind and hydropower. These examples demonstrate why climate information matters across health, food, water and energy, reaching far beyond specialist climate work.

Progress on early warnings provides a practical example of action already making a difference. The presentation notes that 136 countries reported a multi-hazard early warning system in 2025, compared with 56 in 2015. Evidence about risks and improvements gives users material for policy discussions, negotiations and conversations about protecting communities.

State of the Climate coordinator and Youth Team member Claire Ransom said young contributors found creative ways to simplify explanations without losing important scientific detail. She connected their contribution with the youth team's belief that limited experience does not mean limited expertise. Their ideas encouraged clearer communication across WMO's wider State of the Climate materials.

A resource for classrooms, research and community action

Beyond COP31, young people can use the deck for presentations, educational workshops, youth-led events, community discussions and climate advocacy. Plain-language visuals support communicators seeking reliable information to share, and a closing slide suggests actions users can take in their own settings, including challenging misinformation. Students and researchers can follow links to the State of the Climate Data Hub to download datasets, explore interactive graphs and combine map layers.

The slides form part of a broader effort to improve access to State of the Climate findings, including an interactive portal containing data, maps and methodology. The platform is available in beta and is seeking feedback to guide improvements. Users are encouraged to investigate the evidence behind a slide that interests or surprises them, connecting accessible explanations with the underlying observations.

WMO Youth Coordinator Theo Wellington described the deck as an example of young professionals helping design products and shape how the organisation shares science. National Youth Focal Points contribute ideas from meteorological and hydrological services, working across generations to test clearer approaches to communication. Their involvement gives young people a direct role in making weather, water and climate knowledge easier to understand and use.