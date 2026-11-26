Southeast Asian governments are looking at nuclear power as electricity demand grows, and a forum in Singapore brought the decisions facing them into focus. At Singapore International Energy Week on 27 October 2026, policymakers and industry leaders discussed how countries could finance nuclear projects, develop the institutions to oversee them and work with international partners. The International Atomic Energy Agency and Singapore's Energy Market Authority jointly organised the forum, which drew government and industry representatives from Canada, China, France, the Philippines, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States.

No Southeast Asian country currently operates a nuclear power plant, according to the IAEA's account of the forum. The Philippines and Viet Nam have decided to pursue nuclear power and are working on implementation plans, and Singapore is among the countries still assessing the option. Those different starting points shape what each government needs to do next, from weighing nuclear power against other sources of electricity to working out how to finance and oversee a first project.

The IAEA says Southeast Asia could have up to 32 gigawatts of installed nuclear generating capacity by 2060 under its high-case scenario. That figure describes how much electrical generating capacity could be installed under one set of assumptions, and the outcome depends on decisions governments make and projects they are able to deliver. For countries weighing nuclear power alongside other energy options, the immediate question is how it could contribute to a reliable electricity supply as demand rises.

Financing and public confidence will shape nuclear decisions

The IAEA forum covered policies, financing and partnerships, as well as developments in advanced nuclear technologies. Participants discussed how governments, financial institutions and industry might work together, with clear policies and predictable project schedules among the conditions that can help attract investment. For a country considering its first plant, those discussions concern how a project would be paid for and who would be responsible for delivering and overseeing it over time.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a video address that nuclear energy could help Asia meet rising demand for reliable power. He emphasised that confidence grows when institutions demonstrate competence and openness early and continue to do so over time. The agency's Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review service was part of the discussion, since it helps governments assess their readiness and identify areas where they need more work.

Singapore prepares for a 2027 review as it studies its options

Singapore is examining nuclear energy as part of its efforts to strengthen energy security and meet its net-zero targets. The government is building expertise in nuclear science, safety and regulation and assessing the role that small modular reactors might play in its electricity mix before deciding whether to embark on a nuclear power programme. The IAEA is due to carry out a Phase 1 Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review mission in 2027 to support that assessment.

Singapore announced three workforce initiatives during the energy week plenary. They are the Singapore Nuclear Manpower Development Programme, the Nuclear Manpower Development Programme (Industry) and the Singapore Future Energy Fellowship. Officials from the Energy Market Authority and Singapore's Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry met with the IAEA during the conference to discuss how the agency could support those efforts.

Tan See Leng, Singapore's minister for energy, trade and industry, said the government valued the IAEA's help in building the expertise needed to make an informed decision. He called for continued work with the agency and regional partners to deepen understanding of nuclear energy and ensure that any development proceeds safely, securely and responsibly. The workforce initiatives and the 2027 review give Singapore two ways to prepare, by developing expertise at home and bringing in IAEA specialists to assess its readiness.

Regional cooperation includes electricity links and peaceful nuclear uses

Singapore and the Philippines exchanged letters of intent to explore cooperation on cross-border electricity interconnection and the peaceful uses of nuclear energy. The two areas raise different practical questions, from how power could move between electricity systems to how countries could share knowledge and develop expertise in nuclear energy. The letters set out areas for exploration as Singapore assesses its options and the Philippines develops its implementation plans.

Other energy week events organised by the Republic of Korea, Sweden and the United States discussed nuclear technology trends, including how ready small modular reactors are for deployment. They also considered how nuclear power might fit into an electricity market with more diverse sources of supply and help meet rising demand from the digital economy. Those discussions linked the outlook for new technologies to the decisions countries face about which sources of electricity they can rely on over the coming decades. The next steps will vary across Southeast Asia. The Philippines and Viet Nam are working out how to put their decisions into practice, and Singapore is preparing for an IAEA review as it considers whether nuclear power fits its energy needs. The amount of nuclear capacity the region has by 2060 will depend on which countries ultimately commit to projects and whether they can finance and deliver them.