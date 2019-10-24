International Development News
Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

Representative Picture. Image Credit: Wikipedia

A rapidly spreading wildfire driven by strong winds exploded in Sonoma County during early morning hours on Thursday, prompting evacuation orders for residents. The fire has spread to 10,000 acres and has no containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and local officials. 3 evacuation centers are open at the moment, one of them for large animals (see map below).

Wildfire can spread quickly, leaving little time to get to safety. Residents are advised to be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.

Evacuation centers for people and small animals are listed below.

  • Windsor High School - 8695 Windsor Road, Windsor
  • Healdsburg Community Center - 1557 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg

An evacuation center for large animals is opened at Sonoma Co. Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa.

A time-lapse of the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County was tweeted by National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area.

Update 1: Windsor HS Evacuation Center will be closing at 7:00 AM. Healdsburg Community Center remains open. No new evacuations.

Update 2: An evacuation center at Sonoma County Fairgrounds will open at 8:00 AM. Healdsburg Community Center remains open while Windsor HS is now closed. All of Geyserville is now under mandatory evacuation orders.

