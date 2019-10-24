Neurological disorders pose healthcare challenge in poor countries: Mandaviya

Minister for Shipping and Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers Shri Mansukh Mandaviya has said that Neurological disorders pose a great challenge to the healthcare in developing countries in view of limited resources and manpower that are inadequate to tackle the increasing burden. He was addressing International Conference on Neurological Disorders and Therapeutics organized by NIPER-Ahmedabad at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, today.

Shri Mansukh Mandaviya hoped that the conference would help to explore and encourage approaches to stimulate new ideas for research and treatment that will be beneficial across the spectrum of neurological disorders.

This will create a cross-fertilization between basic neuroscientists and clinical neurologists who rarely see each other and get people thinking about how both can help society by contributing to a common aim of treating different neurological disorders effectively. Today India is largest exporter of generic drugs globally and it has been predicted that the number is going to rise in the coming periods, the minister said.

He said the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers has achieved the goal to bring the collaboration between industry and institutes like the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), for a symbiotic relationship.

The minister pointed out that the Global Burden of Disease Study by the World Bank and the Harvard School of Public Health drew the attention of the international health community to the burden of neurological disorders.

This study found that the burden of neurological disorders was seriously underestimated by traditional epidemiological and health statistical methods that consider only mortality rates but not disability rates. On one hand, clinical treatment of such diseases is important, on the other hand, lifestyle changes & naturopathy &traditional Indian ayurvedic system of yoga may also provide solutions, Shri Mandaviya said.

International Conference on Neurological Disorders and Therapeutics -ICNDT-2019 is going to foster the cross-disciplinary exchange of ideas and expertise to help in deciphering different unexplored mysteries of neuroscience.

He hoped that the conference would provide a meaningful experience for all participants, especially the young generation to be able to interact and learn from the neuroscience experts around the world who are attending this conference.

(With Inputs from PIB)