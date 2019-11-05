Delhi-based startups that are stepping up fight against air pollution

The air quality in the Indian capital, New Delhi, has been on alarming levels for several days now, also prompting authorities to declare a public health emergency. Air pollution in the city has hit the worst levels of this year and the local government blames plumes of toxic smoke from farm fires raging in neighboring states of Haryana and Punjab.

The problem, however, is not new as the national capital city of India suffers from alarming levels of air pollution during winter season every year, which triggers a blame game between state governments.

To combat air pollution, the government has announced various steps including restrictions on construction activities, vehicles, and hefty fines on crop residue burning but there is no significant respite from the toxic air. Here are 5 startups that could be a game changer in fight against air pollution. Three of the five Start Ups have been incubated at the Foundation For Innovation And Technology Transfer (FITT) at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

Nanoclean Global

(Image Credit: Nasofilters)

Nanoclean Global Pvt Ltd. is a FITT-incubated startup that has developed products used as preventive measures for combating polluted air. The team has developed a Naso-filter that can stick to the nose orifice and does not cover the face like a regular mask, thus allowing prolonged use while communicating with others. The startup has also developed products like AC mounted filters to convert ACs into air purifiers, window screens to prevent the entry of particulate matter and also industry grade masks. Its products are in huge demand.

Kriya Labs

(Image Credit: Kriya Labs)

Kriya Labs Pvt. Ltd is a FITT-incubated startup that provides Packaging Solutions using only eco-friendly materials produced from waste natural materials/fibers. The startup has developed an efficient process to convert paddy stubble into pulp that can be converted to value-added products like food packaging, tableware, and textiles. The initiative, on one hand, helps reducing air pollution caused by rice stubble burning, while simultaneously providing alternatives to plastics for disposable food packages.

Aerogram

(Image Credit: Ezio Sense)

Aerogram Pvt. Ltd is also a FITT-incubated startup that has developed the Ezio air pollution monitor, a small handheld device that can monitor the level of pollution in our local environment like inside the room, car or outside. The data from these devices can also help to create a detailed map for the entire cities which are helpful in figuring out the levels of pollutions in different areas. This can help in planning our activities and preventing exposure to high levels of particulate matter.

Chakr Innovations

Chakr Innovations' Chakra Shield is the first retrofit device that traps the particulate matter in the diesel generator exhausts and converts it to ink that can be used for drawings. The patented technology can trap 90 percent of particulate matter in the exhaust, thus reducing the pollution caused by diesel generator sets. The startup is promoted by an IIT Delhi alumni.

ShudhVayu Innovations

(Image Credit: Shudhvayu)

ShudhVayu Innovations is a startup that has been offered incubation at FITT. It works on a unique concept that claims to remove PM10 in bulk by installing the design-registered air purification device on a multitude of vehicles.

Apart from incubating startups that can revolutionize fight against air pollution, IIT Delhi also established a Center of Excellence for Research on Clean Air (CERCA) in February 2018 to help researchers and scholars promote scientific research and devise effective solutions to the problem of air pollution through a collaborative, constructive and solution-oriented approach.

CERCA is taking up various projects that will help in the fight against air pollution. These include studying best practices on Air Pollution Reduction Programs around the world with a specific focus on policy formulation, governance and Implementation Issues. The center is also exploring possibilities to use machine learning for predicting PM2.5 levels at different locations in Delhi-NCR.

To curb crop residue burning, IIT Delhi has also developed a process to convert agro-waste such as stubble into pulp which can be used to make bioethanol, paper, and tableware and also helps the farmers generate profits from their waste instead of burning it off and can help in reducing pollution caused by burning of crop residues.

(With inputs from IIT Delhi)