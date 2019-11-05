International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi-based startups that are stepping up fight against air pollution

These 5 Delhi-based startups are working rigorously to provide technical solutions to fight air pollution.

  • Parag NarangParag Narang
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 18:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 18:18 IST
Delhi-based startups that are stepping up fight against air pollution
New Delhi has regularly suffered from alarming levels of air pollution during this time of the year which triggers blame game between state governments, yet there is no solution in sight. Image Credit: ANI

The air quality in the Indian capital, New Delhi, has been on alarming levels for several days now, also prompting authorities to declare a public health emergency. Air pollution in the city has hit the worst levels of this year and the local government blames plumes of toxic smoke from farm fires raging in neighboring states of Haryana and Punjab.

The problem, however, is not new as the national capital city of India suffers from alarming levels of air pollution during winter season every year, which triggers a blame game between state governments.

To combat air pollution, the government has announced various steps including restrictions on construction activities, vehicles, and hefty fines on crop residue burning but there is no significant respite from the toxic air. Here are 5 startups that could be a game changer in fight against air pollution. Three of the five Start Ups have been incubated at the Foundation For Innovation And Technology Transfer (FITT) at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

Nanoclean Global

(Image Credit: Nasofilters)

Nanoclean Global Pvt Ltd. is a FITT-incubated startup that has developed products used as preventive measures for combating polluted air. The team has developed a Naso-filter that can stick to the nose orifice and does not cover the face like a regular mask, thus allowing prolonged use while communicating with others. The startup has also developed products like AC mounted filters to convert ACs into air purifiers, window screens to prevent the entry of particulate matter and also industry grade masks. Its products are in huge demand.

Kriya Labs

(Image Credit: Kriya Labs)

Kriya Labs Pvt. Ltd is a FITT-incubated startup that provides Packaging Solutions using only eco-friendly materials produced from waste natural materials/fibers. The startup has developed an efficient process to convert paddy stubble into pulp that can be converted to value-added products like food packaging, tableware, and textiles. The initiative, on one hand, helps reducing air pollution caused by rice stubble burning, while simultaneously providing alternatives to plastics for disposable food packages.

Aerogram

(Image Credit: Ezio Sense)

Aerogram Pvt. Ltd is also a FITT-incubated startup that has developed the Ezio air pollution monitor, a small handheld device that can monitor the level of pollution in our local environment like inside the room, car or outside. The data from these devices can also help to create a detailed map for the entire cities which are helpful in figuring out the levels of pollutions in different areas. This can help in planning our activities and preventing exposure to high levels of particulate matter.

Chakr Innovations

Chakr Innovations' Chakra Shield is the first retrofit device that traps the particulate matter in the diesel generator exhausts and converts it to ink that can be used for drawings. The patented technology can trap 90 percent of particulate matter in the exhaust, thus reducing the pollution caused by diesel generator sets. The startup is promoted by an IIT Delhi alumni.

ShudhVayu Innovations

(Image Credit: Shudhvayu)

ShudhVayu Innovations is a startup that has been offered incubation at FITT. It works on a unique concept that claims to remove PM10 in bulk by installing the design-registered air purification device on a multitude of vehicles.

Apart from incubating startups that can revolutionize fight against air pollution, IIT Delhi also established a Center of Excellence for Research on Clean Air (CERCA) in February 2018 to help researchers and scholars promote scientific research and devise effective solutions to the problem of air pollution through a collaborative, constructive and solution-oriented approach.

CERCA is taking up various projects that will help in the fight against air pollution. These include studying best practices on Air Pollution Reduction Programs around the world with a specific focus on policy formulation, governance and Implementation Issues. The center is also exploring possibilities to use machine learning for predicting PM2.5 levels at different locations in Delhi-NCR.

To curb crop residue burning, IIT Delhi has also developed a process to convert agro-waste such as stubble into pulp which can be used to make bioethanol, paper, and tableware and also helps the farmers generate profits from their waste instead of burning it off and can help in reducing pollution caused by burning of crop residues.

(With inputs from IIT Delhi)

  • FIRST PUBLISHED IN:
  • Devdiscourse

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Summary: Novartis gets U.S. nod for long-delayed Amgen copycat

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Novartis gets U.S. nod for long-delayed Amgen copycatNovartis on Tuesday won U.S. approval for its long-delayed version of Amgens 4 billion seller Neulasta drug, helping the Swiss drugma...

Will file review petition against Delhi HC order: Special CP (Crime) Satish Golcha to protesting police personnel.

Will file review petition against Delhi HC order Special CP Crime Satish Golcha to protesting police personnel....

India decided not to join RCEP in national interest, reviewing other FTAs: Goyal

India stood its ground at RCEP negotiations and in the national interest decided not to join the China-led mega-trade pact, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference a day after the conclusio...

Chinmayanand extortion case: Two BJP leaders from UP among six to be charge sheeted by SIT on Wednesday

The Special&#160;Investigation Team SIT probing sexual harassment allegations against former union minister Swami Chinmayanand will file a charge sheet in court in the related extortion case on Wednesday against six accused, including two B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019