3rd day of technical sessions of India International Science Festival organised

On the 3rd day of the India International Science Festival (IISF) in Kolkata today, sessions and symposium on the applied areas of science and technology have been organised. The huge and enthusiastic participation of students, young officials and budding scientists during the programme adds to the excitement of the event.

In a session on Health Research Conclave, discussions range from a multitude of topics including Genetic structure, molecular composition in human structure and chemical reactions in genomes, among others. Other sessions included Women Scientists and Entrepreneurs Conclave, Young Scientists Conference, North East Students Conclave and Vigyanika Science Literature Fest. The sessions delved into detail upon the applied areas of science and technology and how to make it easily accessible to the common people. In the session of Women Scientists and Entrepreneurs Conclave, the Secretary of Department of Science and Technology, Prof. Ashutosh Sharma mentioned about the initiatives of the department to promote science and technology among the citizens and particularly among the people in far-flung areas of the country. He expressed optimism at the popularity and importance of the festival with more and more participation involving the students of various institutes in this edition of the Science Festival. Enumerating some examples of how the science and technology projects are providing an enabling environment for the young entrepreneurs and women by empowering them with information and technology base, he emphasized a platform like Science Festival is also an opportunity to talk and learn about new areas of application of technology for the betterment of humanity.

In other venues of the IISF, an attempt at creating Guinness Book of Record by students by assembling radio transmitter kit in Science City is another exciting and enthralling event lined up for today's programme. The excitement among the visitors, particularly the children is palpable with huge participation in each and every programme organised in the IISF.

(With Inputs from PIB)