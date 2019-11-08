DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 8

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8 ** PARIS - Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon meets French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace. ** BRUSSELS - France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire holds a news conference in Brussels on the sidelines of a meeting of European Union finance ministers - 1030 GMT.

SCHWYZ, PRAGUE, PARIS – Tajikistan's President, Emomali Rahmon, visits Switzerland, the Czech Republic and France (to Nov 12) BEIJING – Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness to visit China (to Nov.9). TIRANA, Albania - 2019 OECD/IOPS Global Forum on Private Pensions (to Nov. 8)

ATLANTA, United States - U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks in Atlanta to the Black Voices for Trump Coalition and other African American supporters of his re-election. - 2000 GMT VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis meets Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda at the Vatican. - 0930 GMT. BERLIN - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and German Chancellor Angela Merkel speak to reporters ahead of their meeting at Berlin's chancellery. - 1400 GMT BERLIN - EU President Ursula von der Leyen to give a speech on The Situation in Europe, with opening remarks by German Chancellor Angela Merkel. - 1800 GMT

BERLIN - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at an event commemorating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. - 0945 GMT BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 9 ** BERLIN - Germany´s Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas meets European foreign ministers for talks in Berlin. - 1500 GMT - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY NOVEMBER 10

BERLIN - French President Emmanuel Macron dines with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who holds a largely ceremonial role, at Berlin's Schloss Bellevue castle. - 1700 GMT ATHENS - Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Greece (to Nov 12). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11 WASHINGTON – India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will travel to the US (to Nov 12).

BRUSSELS - EU foreign affairs ministers meet in Brussels to discuss Venezuela, Turkey and northern Syria, Afghanistan and Sudan. - 0700 GMT ROME - German Chancellor Angela Merkel pays a short visit to Rome, Italy. PASSAU, Germany - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speaks at an event organised by a regional newspaper in the Bavarian town of Passau. - 1700 GMT.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. SANTIAGO, Chile - Heads of states from participants in the year-long Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum gather for final meeting (to Nov. 17).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

** PARIS - North Macedonia's President Stevo Pendarovski to meet French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum to convince him that EU accession negotiations for the Balkan country should begin. VIENNA - Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen meets Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko - 1100 GMT

BRASILIA - The BRICS group of leading emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa holds it annual summit in Brasilia.(to Nov 14) GLOBAL - World pneumonia day.

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13 ** BRASILIA – Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Brazil to attend an annual summit of BRICS (to Nov 14) NEW DELHI - UK's Prince Charles to visit India (to Nov 14).

VIENNA - OECD Economic Surveys: Austria 2019. YANGON, Myanmar – 9th Anniversary of release of Myanmar's Detained Opposition Leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, from house arrest. WASHINGTON D.C. - President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to pay an official visit to Washington and meet with U.S. President Donald Trump. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14 ATHENS - EU Commissioner Margaritis Schinas, Greece's central banker, prime ministers of Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Albania and energy ministers are expected to attend the Thessaloniki Summit 2019. (to Nov 15)

HARARE - Finance Minister of Zimbabwe Mthuli Ncube presents 2019 national budget in parliament. LOBAL - World diabetes day. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15 ** SEOUL, South Korea - U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo hold the 51st Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) in Seoul.

HAVANA - Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia begin their first state visit to Cuba where they will attend the celebrations of Havana's 500 years of founding. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting. SANTIAGO - China's President Xi Jinping in an official visit to Chile meets Chile's President Sebastian Pinera.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16 GLOBAL - International day for tolerance. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17 GLOBAL - World prematurity day.

GLOBAL - World day of remembrance for road traffic victims. WELLINGTON - Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit New Zealand (to Nov. 23). BELARUS - Belarusian Chamber of Representatives election. SRI LANKA -Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

VUKOVAR, Croatia – 28th anniversary of Vukovar massacre. On Nov. 18, 1991, Serb militia and Yugoslav army troops who refused to accept Croatia's Independence captured the once prosperous, ethnically mixed town on the banks of the Danube, after reducing it to rubble in a brutal three-month siege. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BANGKOK – Pope Francis will visit Thailand (to Nov. 23) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21 GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day. BANGKOK - Pope Francis meets Thai king Vajiralongkorn during his official visit to Thailand. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting.

BANGKOK - Pope Francis attends welcome ceremony by Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and will give a speech on the second day of his visit. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22 NAGOYA, Japan - Japan hosts a two-day meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers in Nagoya (to Nov. 23).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23 TOKYO – Pope Francis will visit Japan, during which time he will go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as Tokyo (to Nov. 26). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24

TOKYO - Pope Francis departs for Nagasaki to speak at the Atomic Bomb Hypocenter Park and hold a Holy Mass - 2200 GMT. TOKYO - Pope Francis arrives in Tokyo from Hiroshima ahead of his Tokyo agenda, including meeting Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - 1310 GMT.

SWITZERLAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25 GLOBAL - International day for the elimination of violence against women.

TOKYO - Pope Francis to meet Japanese Emperor Naruhito TOKYO - Pope Francis meets Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, authorities, and the Diplomatic Corps at the prime minister's office.

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26 MUMBAI, India - 11th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27

STRASBOURG, France - President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen gives a speech in Strasbourg, ahead of the crucial vote from EU lawmakers on her college of commissioners - 0800 GMT. NAMIBIA – Referendum election.

NAMIBIA - Namibian National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY DECEMBER 1 KUWAIT CITY, MUSCAT - The Duke of Cambridge is to make a solo visit to Kuwait and Oman (to Dec. 4). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY DECEMBER 2 ** MADRID - World leaders meet in Madrid for the 2019 UN climate change conference (COP25)- (to Nov 13)

TIRANA – President of the European Parliament David Sassoli to travel to Tirana, Albania (to Dec 03). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3 LONDON - NATO Heads of State and Government will meet in London (to Dec. 4).

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5 BRATISLAVA - OSCE holds Council of Ministers meeting in Bratislava (to Dec 6).

VIENNA - 177th Meeting of the OPEC Conference - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6 VIENNA - 7th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting ** BRATISLAVA, Slovakia - Foreign ministers of members of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe meet for their annual Council of Ministers meeting in Bratislava (to Nov 06). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12 ** BRUSSELS - European Union leaders gather in Brussels for a summit (to Nov 13).

