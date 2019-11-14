International Development News
Germany has avoided recession, but growth is still weak - economy minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  14-11-2019
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 12:55 IST
German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday that Europe's largest economy had avoided a recession in the third quarter but warned that the economic development remained fragile.

"We do not have a technical recession, but the growth numbers are still too weak," Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told ARD public television after the Federal Statistics Office reported a 0.1% economic expansion in the third quarter.

