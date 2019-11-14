China's Xi says economic globalization encountering setbacks

China's President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that protectionism, unilateralism, and differences of governance systems are causes for concern.

Speaking at the annual summit of the BRICS leading emerging economies, Xi said economic globalization is encountering setbacks. "We must stand up to protectionism and uphold the WTO multilateral system," he said.

