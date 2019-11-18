International Development News
Development News Edition

Russia says it has handed captured naval ships back to Ukraine

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 16:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 16:06 IST
Russia says it has handed captured naval ships back to Ukraine
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday that Moscow had successfully handed three naval ships it captured last year back to Ukraine.

Ukraine has been pushing for their return as a goodwill gesture from Moscow ahead of a four-way peace summit on eastern Ukraine next month in Paris.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Russian lawmaker may rework draft legislation after Yandex governance restructure

The Russian lawmaker behind a draft law which would limit foreign ownership of Russian technology companies at just under 50, has reacted positively to internet giant Yandexs decision to restructure its corporate governance, he said on Mond...

French teenager dies after bridge collapses into river

A 15-year-old girl died and several people are likely missing after a bridge collapsed into a river in southwestern France on Monday, emergency services said. The 150 metre-long suspension bridge in Mirepoix-sur-Tarn, near Toulouse, collaps...

Egypt at risk of U.S. sanctions over purchase of Russian fighter jets -U.S. official

Egypts purchase of Russian fighter jets puts it at risk of U.S. sanctions and endangers future acquisitions of U.S. equipment, a U.S. state department official said on Monday.Egypt is aware of those risks, U.S. Assistant Secretary for Polit...

RS should have greater say in redrawing state boundaries: Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday said as a council of states, the Rajya Sabha should have a greater say in legislations dealing with redrawing boundaries of states. However, he did not name Jammu and Kashmir, which was recentl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019