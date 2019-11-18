Russia says it has handed captured naval ships back to Ukraine
Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday that Moscow had successfully handed three naval ships it captured last year back to Ukraine.
Ukraine has been pushing for their return as a goodwill gesture from Moscow ahead of a four-way peace summit on eastern Ukraine next month in Paris.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh to address defence industry in Moscow on Tuesday: Ficci
Rajnath Singh arrives in Moscow to boost Defence cooperation with Russia
Rajnath Singh pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Moscow
Moscow: Rajnath Singh co-chairs IRIGC-M&MTC meeting with Russian counterpart
UPDATE 1-U.N. top court rejects Moscow's call to block Ukraine vs Russia case