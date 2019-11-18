International Development News
Development News Edition

Chinese tells U.S. and Britain to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 17:10 IST
Chinese tells U.S. and Britain to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs
Image Credit: Wikimedia

China's ambassador to London said on Monday foreign countries, including the United States and Britain, should stop interfering in Hong Kong's internal affairs as protesters continued to battle with Hong Kong police.

"Some Western countries have publicly supported extreme violent offenders, the U.S. House of Representatives adopted the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act to blatantly interfere in Hong Kong affairs, which are China's internal affairs," ambassador Liu Xiaoming told reporters.

"The British government and the foreign affairs committee of the House of Commons published China-related reports making irresponsible remarks on Hong Kong. What is worse certain British politicians even planned to present (an) award to a chief propagandist for Hong Kong independence."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Russian lawmaker may rework draft legislation after Yandex governance restructure

The Russian lawmaker behind a draft law which would limit foreign ownership of Russian technology companies at just under 50, has reacted positively to internet giant Yandexs decision to restructure its corporate governance, he said on Mond...

Chinese tells U.S. and Britain to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs

Chinas ambassador to London said on Monday foreign countries, including the United States and Britain, should stop interfering in Hong Kongs internal affairs as protesters continued to battle with Hong Kong police.Some Western countries hav...

BJP to expel rebel leader contesting bypoll as independent

Cracking down on rebellion over ticket distribution for coming bypolls, the ruling BJP in Karnataka has decided to expel rebel Sharath Bachegowda who has jumped into the fray as an independent in Hoskote. Announcing this, Chief Minister B ...

INX Media case: ED moves HC seeking rectification of inadvertent error in Chidambaram's bail order

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking rectification of an inadvertent error in the order denying bail to former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case. The ED in i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019