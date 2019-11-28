Researchers Amazed After ICE AGE Puppy Found In Siberia

Russian scientists were surprised when they found a cute puppy inside the age in Yakutsk, Siberia. According to researchers, the body of the puppy has completely preserved The male puppy with its arrow-head milky teeth was less than two months old when it died.

The reason for the puppy's death has not been determined yet.

Fedorov's words echoed the excited tweet by the Swedish scientists who said: 'Dave Stanton is working on this specimen together with Pontus Skoglund.

"It's 18k years old! So far, we have sequenced its genome to 2X coverage. But we still can't say if it's a wolf or a dog. Maybe it's the common ancestor? More sequencing needed!'

The Russian scientists named the puppy 'Dogor' which in Yakut means 'Friend'.

Amazingly preserved puppy with its whiskers, eyelashes, hair and velvety nose intact puzzle scientists. Pictures: Sergey Fedorov