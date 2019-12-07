Left Menu
Development News Edition

Runaway warming could sink fishing and reef tourism, researchers warn

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 03:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 02:32 IST
Runaway warming could sink fishing and reef tourism, researchers warn
Image Credit: Pixabay

Countries from Egypt to Mexico could lose 95% of their income from coral reef tourism, and parts of West Africa could see their ocean fisheries decline by 85% by the turn of the century if planet-warming emissions continue to rise, oceans experts warned Friday.

"Action in reducing emissions really needs to be taken, or we will be facing very important impacts" on oceans and people, said Elena Ojea, one of the authors of a new paper looking at the potential impacts of climate change on ocean economies. The study, released at the U.N. climate negotiations in Madrid, was commissioned by the leaders of 14 countries with ocean-dependent economies and looked at ocean fisheries and seafood cultivation industries, and coral reef tourism.

It found that reef tourism, a nearly $36-billion-a-year industry today, could see more than 90% losses globally by 2100 under a high-emissions scenario. Countries particularly dependent on coral reef tourism - Egypt, Indonesia, Mexico, Thailand, and Australia - could see income cut by 95%, the paper noted.

Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, an ocean expert at Australia's University of Queensland and one of the paper's authors, said his country's Great Barrier Reef tourism industry - worth billions a year - was already seeing losses as corals bleached and died. Ojea, of the Spain's University of Vigo, said the 30 million people directly employed in ocean fishing each year also "will be heavily affected" as fish struggle with hotter and more acidic oceans and move to new ranges or die.

She said the problem was most serious in equatorial regions, with some West African nations, in particular, facing "very huge losses" by the end of the century if emissions rise well beyond the 2 degree Celsius limit set in the 2015 Paris Agreement. But some cooler areas of the planet could see a rise in local fish stocks as fish move to cooler waters, she said.

Efforts to adapt fisheries to changing conditions and better manage them, alongside stronger efforts to curb climate change, could cut expected losses, however, said Timothy Fitzgerald, director of the U.S.-based Environmental Defense Fund's Fishery Solutions Center. "We know the most well-managed fisheries are also the most resilient to climate change," he told journalists at an event on the sidelines of the U.N. talks.

Vidar Helgesen, Norway's special envoy to the 14-nation High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, said the paper should send a "very strong message to the world" on the need to act swiftly to prevent growing ocean-related losses. The report builds on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's findings that climate-related damage to oceans is likely to cost the global economy nearly $430 billion by 2050 and close to $2 trillion by 2100.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

Indian police shoot dead four men suspected of raping veterinarian in Hyderabad

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Johnson, Corbyn wage Brexit battle in final debate before UK election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn clashed over Brexit on Friday in the last televised debate before next weeks election that will determine the path for Britains departure from the European Union. Six d...

Bomb threat reported at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida

A bomb threat was reported at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida on Friday and the area was evacuated as authorities were investigating, the base said in a Tweet.The threat came hours after a shooting killed four people and injured eight at ...

Distribution of leaked UK-U.S. documents 'tied to' Russian operation -Reddit

Internet discussion site Reddit said on Friday the leak and distribution of classified UK-U.S. trade documents during Britains election campaign was tied to a previous Russian information operation. Reuters reported on Monday that the way t...

Runaway warming could sink fishing and reef tourism, researchers warn

Countries from Egypt to Mexico could lose 95 of their income from coral reef tourism, and parts of West Africa could see their ocean fisheries decline by 85 by the turn of the century if planet-warming emissions continue to rise, oceans exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019