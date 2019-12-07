Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Korea says US denuclearisation talks 'out of negotiation table'

  • PTI
  • |
  • United Nations
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 23:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 23:32 IST
North Korea says US denuclearisation talks 'out of negotiation table'
In their statement, European powers noted that Pyongyang has carried out "13 ballistic missile launches since May", the most recent of which was on November 28. Image Credit: Pixabay

North Korea on Saturday said denuclearisation talks with the United States were "out of the negotiation table" while slamming European UN Security Council members who had recently denounced its "provocative" ballistic missile launches. The statement from North Korea's ambassador to the UN Kim Song came after Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom on Wednesday condemned North Korea's "continued testing of ballistic missiles", and called for strict enforcement of sanctions against Pyongyang.

Referring to the "paranoia" of the Europeans and "the hostile policy" of the United States in recent months, Song said North Korea does "not need to have long talks with the US now and the denuclearization is already gone out of the negotiation table". Song also called the European statement "another serious provocation," saying North Korea is exercising "righteous measures of strengthening national defense capabilities". "As these six EU member states are making much trouble to play the role of pet dog of the United States in recent months, one cannot but wonder what do they get in return for currying favor with Washington," the statement continued.

In their statement, European powers noted that Pyongyang has carried out "13 ballistic missile launches since May", the most recent of which was on November 28. Nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington are stalled with a looming end-of-year deadline set by North Korea for some kind of US concession.

UN diplomats fear that North Korea will resume long-range nuclear or ballistic tests if no progress is made soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 07:30 P.M. GMT/02:30 P.M. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 0730 p.m. GMT0230 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complannin...

UPDATE 11-United States and Iran swap prisoners in rare act of cooperation

The United States and Iran each freed a prisoner on Saturday in a rare act of cooperation between two longtime foes whose ties have worsened since President Donald Trump took office.Iran released Xiyue Wang, a U.S. citizen who had been held...

Panthers sign LB Thompson to 4-year extension

The Carolina Panthers signed linebacker Shaq Thompson to a four-year extension worth a reported 54.2 million, including 28 million guaranteed, on Saturday afternoon. Thompson, 25, is in his fifth season with Carolina, which selected him in ...

DUTA members plan to march to Parliament on Monday over their demands

The Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA has planned a series of programs as part of its indefinite strike to demand a one-time regulation for the absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers. The associations general body meeting on S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019