Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Science News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 10:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 10:29 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

In New York lab, centuries-old corals hold clues to climate shifts

Some 20 miles north of New York City, a team of scientists is searching for clues about how the environment is changing by studying organisms not usually found in the woods around here: corals. In the labs of the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, a research unit of Columbia University overlooking the Hudson River, the scientists led by Professor Braddock Linsley pore over feet-long coral cores they extracted from far-away reefs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan appoints Foreign Office spokesperson as its envoy to Germany

In a major diplomatic reshuffle, Pakistan has appointed 20 ambassadors and consul generals in its various missions abroad that also included Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal who was named as the countrys new envoy to Germany. Acc...

Ducks knock off Rangers in shootout

Jakob Silfverberg scored a goal in regulation and added the deciding score in a shootout as the Anaheim Ducks rallied late for a 4-3 victory on Saturday over the visiting New York Rangers. Ondrej Kase also scored in the shootout for Anaheim...

Curfew relaxed in Guwahati, parts of Dibrugarh district

The curfew imposed in Guwahati and parts of Dibrugarh district following protests against the amended Citizenship Act was relaxed on Sunday, police said. Curfew was relaxed from 9 am to 6 pm in Guwahati. It was also relaxed from 7 am to 4 p...

Sharks edge Canucks to end skid, get interim coach a win

Logan Couture and Evander Kane each netted one goal and one assist and goaltender Aaron Dell sparkled in net as the San Jose Sharks won for the first time in seven games with a home-ice 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. It...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019