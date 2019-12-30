Left Menu
NASA releases colourful images of anti-atlas mountains of Morocco

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released the colourful images of the Anti-Atlas Mountains of Morocco.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released the colourful images of the Anti-Atlas Mountains of Morocco. In the picture, space agency made use of infrared bands for depicting different rocks and for showing the complex foldings of the mountains.

According to NASA, the mountains were formed after the collision of African and Eurasian tectonic plates about 80 million years ago. "The limestone, sandstone, claystone and gypsum layers that formed the ocean bed were folded and crumpled to create the Anti-Atlas Mountains," Fox News quoted NASA as saying.

"In this image of southwest Morocco, visible, near-infrared and short-wavelength infrared bands are combined to dramatically highlight the different rock types, and illustrate the complex folding," the space agency said. (ANI)

