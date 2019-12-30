World's oldest black rhino, Fausta dies at 57

Eastern Black Rhino which is believed to be the oldest in the world took last breath, a few days back in Tanzania. As reported by Fox News, the 57-year-old rhino, Fausta passed away due to natural causes in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority.

The female rhino lived a free moving life for over 54 years before being taken to a sanctuary due to the health problems that it was suffering from. "Fausta lost sight or vision, which further compromise its survival ability in the wild, survived 57 years without bearing calves," Fox News quoted officials as saying.

According to the scientist, Dr. Freddy Manongi rhinos usually have a lifespan of 37 to 43 years in the wild and over 50 years in captivity. According to the World Wildlife Fund, black rhinos are considered to be critically endangered species. (ANI)

