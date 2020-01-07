Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-S.Korea's Moon cites 'desperate need' for ways to improve ties with North Korea

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 10:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 10:35 IST
UPDATE 3-S.Korea's Moon cites 'desperate need' for ways to improve ties with North Korea
Image Credit: Flickr

There is a "desperate need" for practical ways to improve ties with North Korea, the South's President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday, adding that he was ready to meet with the reclusive leader in Pyongyang repeatedly if necessary. Moon, sidelined from his leading role in the diplomatic effort with North Korea in 2018, said he regretted the past year's lack of progress in negotiations.

In an annual New Year's speech in Seoul, Moon called for new talks with Kim Jong Un, and vowed to keep up work to facilitate U.S.-North Korea communication. "In a time of deadlock in U.S.-North Korea talks - and where we are even concerned about a step backward in inter-Korean relations - we are in desperate need of practical ways to improve inter-Korean cooperation," he said.

He also said he would continue to push for restarting the Kaesong Industrial Complex and tours to Mt. Kumgang, and mentioned border cooperation without elaborating. He added the joint 2032 Olympics bid would be a unifying event, as would completing the inter-Korean railroad. "We want to make an era where separation is no longer a roadblock for peace and prosperity for South and North Korea," he said.

North Korea has been unresponsive to other recent overtures from Seoul, and cooperation projects between the neighbors have stalled in the face of international sanctions that bar most business with the North. Pyongyang has expressed frustration at what it calls Washington's lack of flexibility, while U.S. officials say it must take more concrete steps to dismantle its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs before sanctions are eased.

"The momentum for U.S.-North Korea talks must continue," Moon said. "Provocations and threats are not helpful for anyone." Over the New Year, Kim said he planned to further develop nuclear programs and introduce a "new strategic weapon" in the near future, though he signalled there was still room for dialogue with the United States.

Security and prosperity on the Korean peninsula are dependent on resolving international tensions, but the two Koreas could achieve progress through cooperation, Moon said. "I suggest South and North Korea put our heads together," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli energy minister says too early to say if Iran on path towards nuclear weapon

Israels energy minister said on Tuesday it is too early to determine whether Iran is on the path towards building a nuclear weapon after it announced it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium.Its too early to say, the minister, Yuva...

McAfee Brings Its Internet Security Solutions on Flipkart

McAfee and Flipkart are working together to promote a culture of internet security amongst consumers in an increasingly connected world MUMBAI, Jan. 7, 2020 PRNewswire -- McAfee and Flipkart, Indias leading e-commerce marketplace, announce...

IndiaProperty and CommonFloor Selected Vibez Estate for Realty Awards 2019

BANGALORE, Jan. 7, 2020 PRNewswire -- The prominent farming company, Vibez Estate was selected as the Best Co-Farming Project in Bangalore, Karnataka. Vibez Estate has received the Realty Awards 2019 on 4th January 2020, which was organize...

Four out of five medical students report a low sense of personal achievement: Study

Nearly 80 per cent of medical students may feel a low sense of personal achievement, according to a study which may lead to better mental health interventions among people training to be doctors. The researchers, including those from Ohio U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020