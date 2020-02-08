Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Trump administration to propose big jump in funding for AI, Quantum R&D

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 05:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 04:46 IST
UPDATE 1-Trump administration to propose big jump in funding for AI, Quantum R&D
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The White House on Monday will propose a big jump in U.S. government spending on artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum information sciences research and development in its 2021 budget proposal, two people briefed on the plan said. The Trump administration wants Congress to double spending on AI R&D funding from $973 million to nearly $2 billion by 2022 and to double spending on quantum information sciences spending to $860 million within two years.

Michael Kratsios, a White House adviser and U.S. chief technology officer, declined to confirm the figures but said in a statement that the budget will "ensure America continues to lead the world in critical technologies like AI and quantum. America's economic strength and national security depend on it." The White House is also focused on boosting quantum information research as part of its effort to support future industries. Still, in its infancy, quantum computing aims to operate millions of times faster than today's advanced supercomputers using quantum mechanics.

The figures do not include some Defense Department research programs. Officials say the jump is aimed at keeping pace with China's efforts. The budget proposal on Monday will include a 70% increase for National Science Foundation (NSF) for AI-related grants and interdisciplinary research institutes, rising to more than $850 million, sources said, as well as a significant jump in funding at NSF for quantum information sciences. The White House will also propose additional funding for a number of other federal agencies.

At the same time, the White House will again propose an overall cut in federal R&D spending, a source said. The administration last year proposed $134.1 billion but Congress approved $155.9 billion. The administration is expected to propose $142.2 billion in overall R&D funding in its 2021 budget. Last February, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order asking federal agencies to dedicate more resources and investment into research, promotion, and training on AI.

The White House said last year that investment in AI is "critical to creating the industries of the future, like autonomous cars, industrial robots, algorithms for disease diagnosis, and more." Experts say quantum computing could have a major impact on healthcare, communications, financial services, transportation, artificial intelligence, weather forecasting and other areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

BHEL, BEL sign pact to develop products for defense, non-defense applications

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Lockheed Martin drops out of Singapore Airshow over coronavirus concerns

U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp said on Friday it will not participate in next weeks Singapore Airshow over coronavirus concerns.Following the Singapore Ministry of Healths Feb. 7 declaration of a Code Orange health alert, we consul...

49ers TE Celek retires after eight seasons

San Francisco 49ers tight end Garrett Celek announced Friday that he is retiring from the NFL, ending an eight-year career. Niner Faithful, thank you for cheering me on these past 8 seasons, love yall, Celektime is clockin out, he wrote in ...

U.S. Ambassador to EU Sondland says Trump intends to recall him from his post

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who testified in President Donald Trumps impeachment inquiry, said on Friday that Trump intends to recall him from his post.I was advised today that the President intends to recall me e...

Islanders face big test against sizzling Lightning

The New York Islanders displayed their playoff-caliber mettle by mounting three consecutive third-period comebacks during a homestand against Western Conference foes. The tests will continue Saturday, when the Islanders hit the road and vis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020