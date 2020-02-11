NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

A quite old trick has gone viral again and "NASA broom challenge" or the "gravitational pull day" has taken over Twitter. Some people claimed in their posts that brooms will stand today due to "gravitational pull" and also added a good-old "NASA said" to add weight to their tweets.

The tweets went viral in no time and many people from different parts of the world joined the NASA broom challenge and posted videos trying to make their broom stand with the help of "gravitational pull".

NASA said today the earth is at a perfect tilt and a broom can stand on its own due to the earth's gravitational pull. Check this craziness out 👀. Have you guys tried it? #nasabroom pic.twitter.com/geId6n3WIF — Dwayne Howard (@dwayneohoward) February 11, 2020

Okay so NASA said today was the only day a broom can stand up on its own because of the gravitational pull...I didn't believe it at first but OMG! 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/M0HCeemyGt — mk (@mikaiylaaaaa) February 10, 2020

There were, unfortunately, some failures as well for those who tried different kinds of brooms.

But as fascinating as the "NASA broom challenge" trick might seem, it doesn't have anything to do with the "gravitational pull" or NASA. You can make a broom stand upright any day if your broom has the right balance.

The center of gravity is low on a broom and if you can get the bristles positioned like a tripod, your broom will stand upright any day of the year.

