NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

"NASA broom challenge" or the "gravitational pull day" took over the internet in no time after a viral tweet.

A quite old trick has gone viral again and "NASA broom challenge" or the "gravitational pull day" has taken over Twitter. Some people claimed in their posts that brooms will stand today due to "gravitational pull" and also added a good-old "NASA said" to add weight to their tweets.

The tweets went viral in no time and many people from different parts of the world joined the NASA broom challenge and posted videos trying to make their broom stand with the help of "gravitational pull".

There were, unfortunately, some failures as well for those who tried different kinds of brooms.

But as fascinating as the "NASA broom challenge" trick might seem, it doesn't have anything to do with the "gravitational pull" or NASA. You can make a broom stand upright any day if your broom has the right balance.

The center of gravity is low on a broom and if you can get the bristles positioned like a tripod, your broom will stand upright any day of the year.

