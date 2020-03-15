Left Menu
Study reveals low-dose aspirin reduces liver cancer risk

Adults who took low-dose aspirin were less likely to develop liver cancer and die from the liver disease-related causes, suggests a recent study.

Liver-related deaths occurred in 11.0% of aspirin users compared with 17.9% of nonusers over 10 years. Image Credit: ANI

Adults who took low-dose aspirin were less likely to develop liver cancer and die from the liver disease-related causes, suggests a recent study. The findings come from an analysis published in the New England Journal of Medicine and conducted by a team led by investigators at the Karolinska Institutet, in Sweden, and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH).

"Rates of liver cancer and of mortality from liver disease are rising at an alarming pace in U.S. and European countries. Despite this, there remain no established treatments to prevent the development of liver cancer, or to reduce the risk of liver-related death," said lead author Tracey Simon, MD, MPH, the investigator in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at MGH. For the analysis, investigators examined information from Swedish registries on 50,275 adults who had chronic viral hepatitis, a type of liver infection that is caused by the hepatitis B or C virus and is the most common risk factor for liver cancer.

Over a median follow-up of nearly 8 years, 4.0 percent of patients who took low-dose aspirin (less than 163mg/day) and 8.3 percent of nonusers of aspirin developed liver cancer. Aspirin users had a 31 percent lower relative risk of developing liver cancer. Importantly, the study showed that the longer a person took low-dose aspirin, the greater the benefit. Compared with short-term use (3 months to 1 year), the risk of liver cancer was 10 percent lower for 1-3 years of use, 34 percent lower for 3-5 years of use, and 43 percent lower for 5 or more years of use. Also, liver-related deaths occurred in 11.0 percent of aspirin users compared with 17.9 percent of nonusers over 10 years, for a 27 percent lower risk.

The benefits were seen regardless of sex, the severity of hepatitis, or the type of hepatitis virus (B or C). The risk of internal bleeding--a concern when taking aspirin long-term--was not significantly elevated among aspirin users. "This is the first large-scale, nationwide study to demonstrate that the use of aspirin is associated with a significantly reduced long-term risk of liver cancer and liver-related mortality," said senior author Jonas F. Ludvigsson, MD, Ph.D., of the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the Karolinska Institutet.

